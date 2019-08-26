NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Can humans stop a hurricane with a nuclear bomb?
It’s a question President Trump reportedly asked of top national security officials. The president denied the report.
If it’s true, he wouldn’t be the first person to suggest bombing hurricanes to throw them off course.
The theory of dropping a nuclear bomb into a tropical system to destroy it has actually been around for a long time.
In fact the question is asked so frequently that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a special section on its website about it.
The theory sounds simple. You drop a bomb into the eye of the hurricane and the explosion disrupts the storm enough to fizzle it out.
It sounds easy, but it hasn’t been taken seriously because of the other impacts of detonating a nuclear bomb.
A top researcher for the National Hurricane Center summarized the theory quite perfectly.
“Apart from the fact this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive would fairly quickly move with the trade winds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems,” the researcher said.
It’s great that someone is trying to come up with ways to cope with devastating hurricanes because they’re deadly and very expensive, but this theory isn’t an option for many reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.