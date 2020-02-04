NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- You see this happen over and over again. Cameras catch porch pirates in the act, swiping pricy packages right from someone's front door. It happens to tens of millions every year.
A study by C + R Research even states 36% of Americans at some point have had a package stolen right off their front porch. Now, a senator believes years behind bars might be the best way to stop the stealing.
"Everyone feels like it could be them," said Senator Dawn White. "It could be their house."
In her new bill, someone stealing a package for the first time would face a misdemeanor and be responsible for the value of the package. That part's already state law. Here's where the bill would make changes.
"Your second offense will be a class D felony with two to twelve years of jail time and up to $5,000 in a fine," said White.
Some other states have similar laws. Both Michigan and Texas sentence porch pirates up to ten years depending on how many offenses.
White said she's sick of constantly seeing doorbell cam videos of people just brazenly stealing. She believes tough laws might slow this down.
"I think this bill gives people a safety, security feeling to people online quite a bit," she said.
White said this will go in front of a judiciary committee in the Senate, and she hopes it will be put on notice in a couple weeks.
