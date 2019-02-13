LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The fire department responded to a structure fire at Music City Campground Tuesday evening.
According to the La Vergne Fire Department, the fire began around 6:22 p.m.
Authorities say that a fifth wheel style camper was in flames when crews arrived, but they were able to put the fire out quickly.
Battalion Chief Matt Bunasky says the camper is a total loss.
No one was injured.
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.
