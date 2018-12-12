A Tennessee State Representative has filed a bill saying allowing the use of campaign funds for childcare during a campaign would help more working-class men and women run for office.
The midterms brought a record-breaking number of women lawmakers, but Representative Jason Powell says the campaign schedule can make it tough for working families.
“We certainly need more women running for office,” Powell said. “Often times those candidates want to run but they don’t have the ability to because they realize they might have a barrier such as paying for childcare.”
On Wednesday, Powell filed a bill that would allow campaign funds to be used for childcare while campaigning.
“I’m fortunately in a position where I’m able to pay for it out of my own pocket, but there are a lot of great candidates who can’t do that,” Powell said.
Earlier this year the Federal Campaign Commission ruled unanimously to allow federal candidates to do this. Powell is hoping the same the can happen at the state level.
“A lot of female candidates we work with say well I’d love to run for office but I’m going to wait for the kids to go off to college,” executive director of the Women for Tennessee’s Future Sarah McCall said. “This kind of change to our campaign finance law will just make it easier for more female candidates, for working parents.”
Powell says these funds could only be used for childcare during campaign events and not for personal outings, or for childcare that was already in place. Powell says there are already procedures in place to make sure no one abuses the funds.
“We need more people in office who are just regular working people who care about dealing with issues that affect working class families,” Powell said. “I think this is a bipartisan issue, I’m very hopeful that we can pass it.”
