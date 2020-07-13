WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Since COVID-19 first shutdown many gyms in the country, some people are just not quite ready to step back into the gym.
If you are one of those people, but you still want to get a good workout in, we have the place for you.
Camp Gladiator provides a one-hour long workout outside while socially distancing. All you need is a mat and a small weight to participate!
The camp has been around for a couple of years and is perfect for those looking to get in a safe, challenging workout.
News4's Justin Beasley woke up extra early to get his workout in and find out more on how to get involved.
