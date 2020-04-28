CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - People make Facebook videos for all sorts of things. But Deborah Wright from Camden made one for one sole purpose, to get her unemployment check.
"Somebody is going to see how difficult it is. And certainly, somebody in power is going to fix this problem,” Wright said.
Wright filed for unemployment on March 29. Wright said she didn't think it would take this long to get her money.
"And after three weeks, I didn't receive anything and I knew there was a problem."
Wright was furloughed last month. She can’t understand why some of her coworkers got claims, but she did not.
"I'n on week 5 now, since I applied, with no benefits. No income," Wright said.
After calling and emailing multiple times, Wright decided she’s going to show people her headache, minute by minute. She would call and get disconnected, time and time again.
“Frustration.....is a kind term,” Wright said.
Wright said she finally got some success reaching someone, only to head back to square one nearly four hours after starting her live stream.
“I actually finally, 20 minutes before 4 PM, I got a hold of somebody...a human being...but come to find out it's a call center!! A call center,” Wright said.
Wright said she is at her wit’s end, but keeps hope alive for her family’s sake.
"For me, I'm a single mom. I have four kids still in school. Seniors, identical twins who are graduating and my next son, who lives at home. There's nothing worse than being a mom and not having the ability to provide,” Wright said.
News 4 Nashville reached out to the Department of Labor. They issued the following statement.
“Caresse,
Each claim is different and processes at a different speed. If there are no issues with a claim, and it does not require staff assistance, tens of thousands of these claims have been approved in seven to 10 days. Even during typical times, there are claims that will take weeks to process to determine eligibility.
I will see if I can find out any information about Ms. Wright’s claim before your deadline.
Best regards,
Chris Cannon”
An hour later, the Department of Labor sent us the following statement:
“An issue holding up Ms. Wright’s claim has been resolved and the claim has been approved. She can expect payment within 48-72 hours.”
Thank you,
Chris Cannon”
NEWS4 Nashville informed Wright about the statement. She told NEWS4 did not receive any communication from the department, but did notice a difference in her information.
No communication from them, but I went to my claim summary and there's a heck of a lot more information in there now! Wright added that her payment amounts are now much less than what the actual benefit is and that she is only getting partial checks.
Until all of this is resolved, Wright remains skeptical that her waiting game will ever end.
"Remember that those existing in sinking ships right now, I being one of them, they need to know that you're there, and we need human contact, Wright said.
