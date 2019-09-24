CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - The Camden Police Department and TBI are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Camden, Tennessee.
Police say 36-year-old Phillip Linville was last seen Sept. 13 when he apparently told an acquaintance he was traveling to Nashville for a job interview.
Linville is 5'11" with blue eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 185 pounds. Police are unsure what he was wearing when last seen.
Linville's family told investigators he has recently displayed "paranoia and schizophrenic behavior." They added that he has never been known to act violently.
Investigators believe Linville may be en route to Nashville or even West Virginia, where he has family.
If you see Linville, call police.
