CARROLL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Camden man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents responded to a fire call at a home on South Spruce Street in Bruceton at around 1 a.m. Saturday. First responders arrived and found a dead body inside the home.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information and later identified 33-year-old Jason Mills as the one responsible for the victim’s death. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.
On Saturday, Mills was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He was booked into the Carroll County Jail where he is being held without bond.
