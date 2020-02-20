CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - A Camden doctor is behind bars on multiple charges of TennCare Fraud.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began an investigation in May 2016, investigating allegations that Dr. Agustin Vitualla, 69, was overprescribing controlled substances to his patients. Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Dr. Vitualla prescribed controlled substances to patients who did not have medical conditions necessary to receive the drugs.
On Tuesday, the Benton County Grand Jury indicted Dr. Vitualla, now 72, on 20 counts of TennCare Fraud. He was arrested that same day in Smyrna and was then transported to Camden.
He was later booked into the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
