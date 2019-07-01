NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 911 calls are shedding new light on the moments after a Nashville couple was stabbed.

Family releases statement one week after Cherokee Rd. stabbing A week after a Nashville couple was brutally assaulted on their back porch on Cherokee Road, their family has released a statement regarding the attack.

The brutal attacked happened just over a week ago in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

The victims are husband and wife Don and Leigh Ann Zirkle.

Don Zirkle died from his injuries while Lee Ann Zirkle remained in critical condition for several days.

Here’s one of the calls made on June 21.

“There’s a lady laying in the middle of the road. I think her throat’s cut or something,” said the caller. “Yeah, blood everywhere. She just ran out into the middle of the street. She’s bleeding bad so hurry up OK. It appears she may have also been stabbed in the chest.”

Suspect in deadly double-stabbing and robbery dead after shot by police in Texas Police say two people were critically injured in a stabbing during a robbery at their home on Cherokee Road Friday.

The suspect in those stabbings, Peter Alexander Bohning of Connecticut, was shot and killed by a Gaines County, TX, deputy after a fight in which Bohning allegedly stabbed the deputy.