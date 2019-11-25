Sam Hunt Mugshot

Sam Hunt

 Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Newly-released 911 calls paint the picture of what happened just before country music star Sam Hunt was pulled over and arrested for DUI.

Country music star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in East Nashville

According to arrest records, the 34-year-old singer was reportedly going the wrong way south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway North at Ben Allen Road. 

Sam Hunt DUI 911 Call #1

Sam Hunt DUI 911 Call #2

Sam Hunt DUI 911 Call #3

Hunt admitted to investigators to having been drinking alcohol and consented to a field sobriety test.

Hunt showed numerous signs of impairment and consented to a breathalizer test, breathing a .173%, more than twice the legal limit. The legal limit is .08%

Hunt has since tweeted an apology for his actions.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.