NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 has just received the 911 calls from an incident that reportedly involved country singer Miranda Lambert at a restaurant on Sunday.
The four 911 calls indicate that Lambert was involved in an altercation with some other guests at the Stoney River steakhouse on West End Avenue.
In the first call, an employee indicates that there was an altercation happening between two men.
One of the callers indicated that Lambert was at the restaurant with her friend, who was allegedly involved in the fight.
"Something happened in the restaurant between these two gentlemen ... This is the third time they've gotten into it, and now Miranda's trying to hit people, and she's flipping plates over on them," said the caller, who identified Lambert to dispatch.
Another call is from a restaurant employee who is actively trying to break up the fight between the two men.
"There are some guys about to fight in my restaurant ... They're trying to pay their check and get out if here, but I really wish someone would come here and intervene on this ... because this has completely disrupted our whole restaurant," said the caller.
News4 is working to talk with the Metro Nashville Police Department about the incident. Stay with us for updates.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to listen to the audio from the incident. (Note: Gaps in the audio indicate where we have redacted personal information from the witnesses.)
