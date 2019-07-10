News4 is still looking for people to volunteer to be a part of our Call 4 Action team.
By volunteering your time, you’ll help Middle Tennesseans find solutions to frustrating problems.
Whether it’s resolving issues with businesses or government agencies, Call 4 Action helps people with everything from scams to trying to get back thousands of dollars of your money.
“There are cases where people have lost tens of thousands of dollars,” said Beverly DeSouza who is a volunteer for Call For Action.
DeSouza is just one of hundreds of volunteers throughout the country.
Right now, Call For Action is located in nearly 2 dozen cities and soon will be in Nashville. Volunteers will work closely with the News4 Investigates team.
“In many instances you're finding business owners are starting the job and not finishing it. That's happening a lot right now,” said DeSouza.
Call For Action stepped in when one woman spent $200,000 on renovations only to have the contractor not finish the job.
They also got results for a traveler after a wheelchair was damaged on an airplane.
“I want to help the people in my community that are not being given what they deserve or what they paid for,” said DeSouza.
But volunteers are who make this possible.
People willing to give up their time to help the News4 Investigates team solve problems for people just like you.
Whether it's issues with warranties, identity theft scams or getting money back from someone who didn’t finish the job, Call For Action will help us, help you.
"After that I was actually smiling again,” said someone who Called For Action helped.
“Trying to get that money back for them in some cases, for some people can be a change in their whole life of getting that money back,” said DeSouza.
And the best news is you don’t have to have any experience to become a volunteer. Call For Action will train you.
Click on the link below to apply.
https://www.wsmv.com/site/forms/call_4_action_application/call_4_action_application/
