FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - “It’s been great. My issues are resolved!” Deborah LeJeune is all smiles today, a very different face from the one we saw last month.
LeJeune usually goes to Vanderbilt for back injections.
“I was ready to get shots again, and they gave me an option. I could go to the pain management or I could go over to Vanderbilt Bone and Joint,” DeJeune said.
LeJeune eventually went to Bone and Join in Franklin and the Pain Center at 100 Oaks. She say she was told by officials the only thing she would have to pay for was the copay and her insurance would take care of the rest.
“The next day, I got another bill for $325.00. That’s $650.00 that I owed,” LeJeune said.
After News 4 made some calls and emails, Vanderbilt responded saying the center LeJeune went to for her injections became a hospital based facility and as a result, the fee structure changed.
They added they’re sorry the charges had LeJeune concerned, offered to help and stayed true to their word.
“I talked to somebody that was really knowledgeable and she took care of it,” LeJeune said.
Deborah now has a zero balance and one less pain to worry about.
