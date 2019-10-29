NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman flying into Nashville from Los Angles on Monday was arrested after narcotics were reportedly found in her luggage.
Metro Police say Rosie Nong was stopped by an officer working with the DEA due to her suspicious flight itinerary.
A narcotics detection K-9 working with the officer responded to two of the suitcases, both belonging to Nong.
According to officers, 25.5 pounds of marijuana, 14 hydrocodone pills, and six white pills that were cut in half were in her possession.
Court papers say she had the bundles of marijuana wrapped in Saran wrap multiple times, covered in carbon paper, dryer sheets, and then had pepper and Cayenne pepper coating on the outer layer.
Nong was arrested without incident.
