NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The cafeteria manager at Croft Middle School has been placed on administrative leave after a parent told police the woman displayed a gun during a road rage incident.
The incident happened Wednesday morning when a woman was driving two kids to Croft Middle School. The woman said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jasmine London, cut her off. The two then "exchanged words," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4.
The victim told police that London flashed a pistol. She said while London did not point the gun at her, she felt scared for her life and the lives of the children in the car.
The victim then realized that London was also driving to Croft Middle School. It was later determined that London works as the manager of the cafeteria.
London told police on scene that she did participate in a road rage incident, but that she did not have a gun. She claims the weapon was actually just her cell phone. Police searched London's car and did not find a gun. However, they did not that there were "inconsistencies" in her statement.
Although not gun was found, London was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident did not happen on school property.
Metro Schools sent News4 a statement Thursday morning:
The assault allegations described in the complaint by the family member of an MNPS student are unacceptable and the cafeteria employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
