NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It can be especially intimidating as an older adult to want to go back to school, but the Nashville Chamber wants everyone to know there’s a special program to help reconnect.
"It’s hard to be a student period," said Tekla Temple to News4.
Tekla is back in school at Nashville State Community College after years to become a surgical technician.
"Trying to do it being head of household trying to do it on my own it would’ve taken a long time," said Tekla.
She used to be one of the 53 thousand Nashvillians living in the city without a college degree or advanced work training.
She says while signing up for school, she stumbled her way into the Reconnect Cafe on Nasvhille State Community College's White Bridge campus.
"To think that you’re out here by yourself. You’re an older adult and going to school with 18-year-olds. Scary," said Reconnect Navigator Fred Frazier Jr.
Fred has been helping students since the Nashville Chamber started the cafe on Nashville State campuses in 2017 when they partnered with the Lumina Foundation.
The cafe is more than a place to get coffee or a snack and study, Reconnect advisers are present to help with school questions.
"If you don’t know the answer to a question there’s someone here to guide you to help you," said Tekla.
"My oldest Reconnecter, did not have the computer skills," said Fred.
While the cafe is targeted toward Tennessee Reconnect students to navigate the grant process to help pay for school, Fred says he's helping more than 100 students a month with school and life.
"I don’t know all the ingredients necessary because every student that walks through that door is so different," said Fred.
Find more information about the Reconnect Cafes here.
If you'd like more information about the Tennessee Reconnect Grant Program, click here.
