NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A bystander was shot in the leg Monday night after two people began shooting.
This happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday on Herman Street near Blank Street.
Police say two people began shooting several guns through the area, striking several parked vehicles and the one bystander.
The bystander did not sustain any life-threatening injuries as a result.
News4 will update this story with information as the investigation continues.
