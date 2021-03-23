NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is predicted to be one of the top five housing markets in the country this year. But with far more buyers than sellers, buyers are missing out every day on properties they want.
More and more people from out of state are calling Music City home, thanks to the appeal of lower taxes and property value. Which is why our real estate values are soaring.
“While our property values have skyrocketed over the last several years, we’re still cheaper than what folks are finding in New York, LA, Chicago, and many other metropolitan markets,” Greg Hays, a Mortgage Market Manager for First Horizon of Middle and East Tennessee says.
Hays says that many local home buyers are losing out on properties to cash offers from other states. But there are some key things you can do to put yourself ahead of the competition.
- Do you research. You want to partner with a reputable lender and realtor who is experienced and knows the area.
- Consider getting pre-approved, not just pre-qualified. It can speed up the process on the financial side of the contract.
- Waiving any contingencies will also move you to the front of the line. Hays says that more people are waiving a home inspection or even buying sight-unseen.
“I have seen several customers that are out of state buyers that have bought homes without seeing it in person,” explains Hays. “I’ve been doing this for 26 years and I haven’t seen much of that in my entire career. But that is something that we’re seeing more and more of.”
Last but not least, make your experience personal. Writing a letter to a seller who has multiple offers can pull at the heartstrings and set you apart from others coming in with the same monetary offer.
“We talk about money a lot, but homes are highly personal and a lot of memories are built in homes that people live in,” said Hays. “So sometimes that letter that adds a personal touch to it can really help with the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.