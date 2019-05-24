NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is expecting more than 28,000 people to fly out of the airport on Friday.
That’s 8,000 more than what they typically see. About 20,000 people fly out on a normal day.
“We are anticipating Monday to be a heavy day as well. It will probably be 27-28,000 departing,” said airport spokesperson Shannon Summerall. “We advise everyone to come early and pack your patience. We do have extra staff for the holiday weekend, but arrive early.”
The airport recently broke a record for the number of passengers to fly out in a single day with more than 29.000 people departing on May 5.
Before you head to the airport, you can click here to see how long the lines are.
