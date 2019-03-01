News4 is getting a firsthand look at major storm damage to a busy Bellevue Road.
Clark Humphreys not only frequents Poplar Creek Road, he lives along it.
“To get over to the interstate,” Humphreys said. “Probably half of my week this is the direction I’ll come.”
Poplar Creek Road will be closed for up to 30 days according to Public Works, while they fix the road after it was cracked following last week’s severe weather.
‘I’m glad they’re on it now so it doesn’t grown into something big,” Humphreys said.
According to measurements on the pavement the crack is almost four inches wide in some sections.
“This has been a problem area in the past. We had made some repairs after the 2010 flood,” Metro Public Works senior engineer Devin Doyle said.
Doyle says the repairs will be significant.
“It will involve removal of the roadway surface, the materials underneath the roadway, and replacement with appropriate materials,” Doyle said. "We want to ensure that we remove enough of the area of concern so that we don't have to come out and address this issue again."
The detour around this closure is a long one so Public Works is trying to make sure people know well in advance.
"I see people turning around at the bottom because they don't realize it's here yet,” Humphreys said.
Detour signs are warning people of the closure at McCrory Lane near I-40 and Poplar Creek Road, There are also detour signs along Old Harding Pike at Highway 100 and Poplar Creek Road.
