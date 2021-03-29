NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After storms and flooding over the weekend, the WeGo Star will pause operation on Monday.
SERVICE ALERT: Due to debris on the tracks from area flooding, the WeGo Star will not be running Monday, March 29.All local and regional service will operate as scheduled. Riders should expect delays as drivers navigate road conditions. More info: https://t.co/JNnTYJhp6n— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) March 28, 2021
The transit company says debris on the tracks will keep the Star from running. WeGo has setup bus routes that will run along the Star route. Additionally, there will be no service to the Martha Station. if you normally board at Martha, you should board at Hamilton Springs or Mt. Juliet.
For Wilson County riders, a bus will depart Lebanon at 6 a.m., stop at Hamilton Springs at 6:20 a.m., Mt. Juliet at 6:45 a.m. and arrive at Riverfront at approximately 7:15 a.m. In the afternoon, a bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and stop at the Mt. Juliet, Hamilton Springs, and Lebanon stations.
For Davidson County riders, bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 6:09 a.m., stop at Donelson at 6:16 a.m. A second bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 7:04 a.m., stop at Donelson Station at 7:11 a.m.
In the afternoon, passengers traveling to Donelson or Hermitage may catch the 4:23 p.m. route 6 Lebanon Pike bus. Another bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and travel to Donelson and Hermitage stations.
WeGo says that once cleanup is done along the tracks, normal train service will resume.
