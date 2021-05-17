LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - With COVID relief money, it's been hard for many businesses to find employees lately. But one company added a little incentive to encourage more people to return to work.
Owner Ryan Williams said he is hoping for a summer full of business as he continues to add to his Cherokee Steakhouse, Marina & Campground in Lebanon.
"This is the patio area that we are expanding on," Williams said. "This didn't exist at all before. It is all going to be covered with umbrellas. Right here is a 90-foot bar top, so we have 90-foot core space on this bar."
Not only is Williams putting money into the campground, but he's also putting money into the pockets of new employees, offering $1,000 sign-on bonus for bartenders, servers, and cooks.
"We had to kind of think outside the box and found a way to get people," Williams said.
Before the $1,000 offer, applicants were limited, but that changed with the bonus.
"We found it necessary," Williams said. "There's been a significant increase in traffic. It's been a nice relief to have some applications and people come in the door."
"It was really exciting to see something like that, especially after coming out of a pandemic and a business being able to do that," applicant Jessica McNear said. "It's really eye-opening."
Williams says some workers haven't returned since he'd laid off the entire workforce during the early part of the pandemic.
"Some of the folks that were here before would rather have unemployment or whatever the circumstances are," Williams said.
