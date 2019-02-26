Days after flooding on Riverside Dr., parts of Columbia are fighting to get back up and going again.
After 14 years as a bartender, Kandi Alguire set her sights on bringing nights of that loud classic Nashville karaoke to Columbia.
"My goal through life was to give an atmosphere where everybody's welcome, and I really think we've done that here at The Rusty Duck," she said, referring to her bar.
Just months into her first business, Alguire's been hit by a hard week.
"You never forsee things like this happening," she said. "You hope they don't? We moved everything out on Thursday."
"You can see on the side how high it was," Alguire continued, pointing to lines on buildings showing how high the water reached. "It was completely up over the deck."
The Duck River flooding Riverside Dr. means The Rusty Duck Bar floor was coated in mud Tuesday.
"It's hard," said Alguire. "It's hard, but I can't say how I feel, really, because it's so overwhelming. There's a lot of emotions. Fear. We've put a lot of work into this building, into this business. We just want to get back open and get back to home."
The flooding spared something special to Alguire, a board with thanks and tributes to service members.
"It's important for us to always remember our military," she said, facing the board. "It's nice to see it safe and sound."
Alguire said you have to stay positive. She's not giving up on a 14-year dream.
"It's Mother Nature," she said. "When she gets temperamental, we've just got to fight back."
"We've become such a family," she continued, referring to her community's support. "Blood doesn't make you family. It lets you know that God is on your side, and he put you where you're supposed to be."
Alguire hopes to have The Rusty Duck Bar open again later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.