NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Thursday’s NFL game was just the tease to the Titans’ big opener on Monday.
Any other year, restaurants and bars would be filled wall to wall, but in 2020, owners are doing their best to give fans a great game day experience safely.
“Very excited for the season. Ready to have football back,” Anna Lewis, a Titans fan said.
Lewis is a big Derrick Henry fan.
“Titans nation is ready to get out together. I think we'll have several watch parties,” Lewis said.
Watch parties won’t look the same this year.
At Tailgate Brewery, you still have to wear your mask, capacity limits will be enforced, and only six people can be at a table.
“We're not changing any of the precautions just because it's game day,” Liz Tarry, Marketing Manager for Tailgate Brewery said.
Tarry said she’s all about the Titans winning, but wants to make sure people stay safe.
“I think it'll be a strange season, but I think people are kind of looking for that outlet that sports can provide,” Tarry said.
For Lewis, she plans on taking all the necessary precautions to enjoy the game. That means wearing a mask, social distancing, and sticking with her group for any watch party.
“ Just to even be in the same bar and get that atmosphere where we can't go to games right now, definitely still want to take advantage of the atmosphere anywhere we can,” Lewis said.
While she knows this season will look different, she’s staying positive.
"Hopefully, we can get fans into the stadium as soon as possible,” Lewis said.
