NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - With Tennessee's new permitless carry law taking effect July 1, most everyone 21 or older will be allowed to carry a gun without a permit.

Still, the state gives businesses the right to ban guns if they want to. Businesses can prohibit or restrict weapons by posting specific signs. In 2019, big retailers like Walmart, Publix and Kroger asked customers to stop open carrying in 2019 - it's remained their policy ever since.

Governor holds ceremonial signing for permitless carry bill Gov. Bill Lee held a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't think the new law is going to change much for me, I don't see many guns in my place," John 'Benji' Cook, owner of Wendell Smith's Restaurant said. "I don't think we'll ever notice a difference. I hope we don't."

The law has been a two-sided issue since its inception, with some Nashville residents expressing their displeasure with the law.

"I think it generates more fear for everybody, not only in the gun holder but the people that are walking around," Dax Langford said. “It’s to each his own I guess with how they manage their own business, but I think you’re just asking for problems.”

While permits are still required to carry at public parks and nature trails, time will tell if some businesses set rules of their own.

News 4 spoke to a dozen West Nashville businesses Tuesday and while some were in favor of the new law and some were opposed, all of them told us they didn't have any plans to put up any signs banning guns.