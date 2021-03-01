NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New guidelines for Nashville's road to reopening go into effect today, with several key COVID-19 metrics for the city still in the green.

Davidson County is still in Phase Three of reopening but this morning several modifications will take effect.

Restaurants can go from 50 percent capacity up to 125 people if social distancing is followed. Restaurants had been capped at 50 percent capacity for nearly 10 months.

An eight-person-per-table limit is still in place, but bars can now serve until midnight and close at 1 a.m. with extended counter service.

At Big Bad Breakfast in Nashville, they're preparing for the increased capacity by opening up more tables.

Operating Partner Carl Bateman says the increased capacity will help the restaurant get caught back up.

"We've done everything we can to make sure we keep the doors open and we keep the cash flowing in the door, but honestly it's taken a whole lot of work to make sure we stay productive," Bateman said. "We're very much looking forward to the increased volume in sales."

Other changes going into effect today can go from 500 people to 1,000 if they're approved by Metro Health.

Outdoor gatherings can increase from eight people to 25. Museum and attraction tours can increase in size as well.