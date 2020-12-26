NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 40 buildings in downtown Nashville were damaged in Friday's bombing and while some sustained structural damage, many are dealing with water issues.
Those businesses are in the middle of a crime scene, so their owners are not allowed inside the structures, due to the investigation. Investigators are trying to protect the scene.
News4 spoke with the owner of the Downtown Nashville Hostel, Ron Limb. He said the force of the bomb, breaking the windows and doors, set off the sprinkler system. Since then, he has had to watch as his business flooded with water on security cameras.
"The bombing did some damage to our building and our business, but right now, the greater damage is being done by the flooding from the fire sprinkler," Limb said.
He spent most of Friday and Saturday waiting for the FBI and those in charge of the scene to give someone permission to get the water turned off.
"I'm trying to save my building. I'm trying to save my business. I'm trying to save the jobs of my employees," Limb said.
Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, almost 36 hours after the explosion, Limb said the water had been shut off.
Metro Water tells us, "We have been granted access with an escort and will isolate water services from locations which water is flowing." Adding, "The 8" water line in 1st Ave and 16" water line in 2nd Ave were shut down yesterday."
