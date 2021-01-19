NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heading into inauguration day, law enforcement across the country, including in Middle Tennessee, is on alert for the potential of protests.
Businesses in downtown Nashville are also staying prepared for any possibility of a protest around the State Capitol.
"You know it's definitely a thought its always a thought when something is going on because we're located close to the capitol and everything,"
Tara Mitchner, owner of Kwench Juice Cafe, said.
Mitchner said she's keeping her smoothie shop open on Inauguration Day.
"We've had enough going on we really don't need anymore," said Mitchener.
"Business as usual. I think it's going to be a great day for the country, and then we'll move forward from here," said Andrews Bakery and Cafe owner David Andrews.
Some downtown businesses told News 4 after no one showed up on Sunday for a protest, they're relaxing a little more. However, anticipating business might be slower on Wednesday.
"The state troopers the local police whenever something is going on, I do notice their presence up and down church street, downtown," Mitchener said.
"MNPD will have an enhanced presence in the central precinct on Wednesday," Metro Nashville Police told News 4.
Police said they're still working closely with Tennessee Highway Patrol, who is also ready for any "potential" demonstration.
"But I don't anticipate anything happening tomorrow," said Andrews.
"We'll be cautious, of course, but you know we're here to do business. We're trying to keep consistent on it," said Mitchener.
