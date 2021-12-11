NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several businesses and homes in Madison sustained significant damage from the storms early Saturday morning.
Nashville Fire were at La Maraca restaurant on Gallatin Pike investigating a gas leak.
Crews at the scene think debris from the storm may have knocked the air conditioning unit off the roof, potentially clipping the gas line.
Additionally, the sign at McGaugh’s Donuts, located next to La Maraca, was completely destroyed. Pieces of the sign could be found all over Gallatin Pike.
Nashville Fire reported trees and power lines down all over Madison. Nashville Electric Service reported more than 87,000 were without power in its coverage area. To check outages in your area, click here or (615) 234-0000. If you see a downed power line, call 911.
Nashville International Airport reported the I-40 entrance into the airport is partially closed due to downed trees and the airport exit onto I-40 West is currently closed.
The departures level roadway is also temporarily closed because of storm-related debris.
UPDATES:✅ #BNA’s I-40 entrance & exit are both open.✅ Departures level roadway has reopened. Passenger drop-offs can be made on the upper level as normal.✅ Flights are continuing to operate as normal. Check flight status before heading to the airport (always a good idea). pic.twitter.com/THc6BX7YFb— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 11, 2021
Crews respond to the 400 Block of Hogan Road, where there are downed trees. There are no reports of severe injuries in that area.
Our personnel are out helping with clean up. There aren’t any reports of serious injuries at this time. This is in the 400 Block of Hogan Road. pic.twitter.com/nUn5zwST72— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 11, 2021
