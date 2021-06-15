LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - In Wilson County, this weekend's big race means big business for local restaurants around the Nashville Superspeedway. On Tuesday, they were gearing up for the big crowds expected for the three races.
At Ziggy's Pizza and Sandwich Shop on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville, they have many regulars they see for lunch throughout the week.
But with NASCAR in town and 40,000 fans expected for the Ally 400 Sunday, they'll be servicing plenty of plenty from out of town, in what could be their busiest week of business ever.
"We don't know what to expect, but anytime you have that quantity of people within five miles, and you are one of the few places actually to get pizza, we are pretty excited," Dennis Webb, Owner of Ziggy's Pizza and Sandwich Shop, told News 4.
With 700 square feet of space and 20 employees, there is a limit to the amount they can serve.
"A little bit apprehensive too," Webb said. "(We have to) make sure we can continue to offer the same type of service."
Webb says he will set up tents for outdoor seating. His team is preparing three times the level they would for a typical weekend, with plans to stay open later Friday and Saturday.
"Anytime you can have this type of event, you could do two weeks of business in a busy weekend," Webb said.
Just a couple of doors down at the Glade Diner, they're fortunate to be family-owned, with more than enough help readily available for the big weekend.
"We are going to be prepared," Cindy Sink, the head waitress at The Glade Diner, said. "We are going to have extra help. Friday is catfish, so it's busy anyway. If we need help, we have plenty of people to call In."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.