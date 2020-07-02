NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On June 30, the Paycheck Protection Program ended, meaning small business owners can no longer apply for SBA loans.
While there's a push to extend the program, many business owners are now looking for help to get that loan forgiven.
It's a process many of you have come to us saying it's confusing and frustrating, so Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson found out who's out there to help you through this.
When Will Radford was forced to close the doors to his Germantown Market, he was unsure when it would open back up again.
Even scarier was the idea he wouldn't be able to pay his staff.
“We made a strategy to hold onto employees and work with banks and lenders to put people first,” said Radford who owns the Local Distro in Germantown.
Radford says it's because of the help he received from lenders at Studio Bank in Nashville he was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program.
“And that made it possible to pay those salaries throughout the months we were down which was 2 1/2 months,” said Radford.
“We were working around the clock answering and fielding questions for sure,” said Harry Allen is who is a lender for Studio Bank.
Allen says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Studio Bank has helped more than 200 small business owners, protecting more than 2,000 local jobs.
For businesses, the next step is providing the paperwork, proving you met the requirements of the PPP, and getting that loan forgiven, which can also be confusing.
“You’re not in it alone. It is challenging for every business including our own,” said Allen.
If you need help getting that loan forgiven, we did the work so you don't have to.
Back in April, Pinnacle, First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Suntrust and Capstar Bank told News4 you can call and make an appointment with someone who can help you in person with the application process.
Those same banks should also be able to help you with the next step which is to help get it forgiven.
However, do keep in mind you have to go through the bank where you received that loan in order to get that loan forgiven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.