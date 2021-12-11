NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several businesses in Madison sustained significant damage from the storms early Saturday morning.
Nashville Fire were at La Maraca restaurant on Gallatin Pike investigating a gas leak.
Crews at the scene think debris from the storm may have knocked the air conditioning unit off the roof, potentially clipping the gas line.
Additionally, the sign at McGaugh’s Donuts, located next to La Maraca, was completely destroyed. Pieces of the sign could be found all over Gallatin Pike.
Nashville Fire reported trees and power lines down all over Madison.
