NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Health Department has responded to about 400 complaints last week.
Health officials said the complaints were mostly about employees wearing facial coverings. The complaints came before the signing of Executive Order 4 went into effect that advocated employees that interact with the public should wear masks and those who cannot practice social distancing must wear a facial covering.
The Metro Health Department has received an additional 67 cases on Monday.
Three non-essential businesses were cited before Phase One of the reopening of Nashville. They were American Freight Furniture (3401 Owen DR, Antioch), Champion Car Wash (7128 HWY 70 S), and Rise Above Fitness (100 Bonnabrook DR, Hermitage).
Slider House was the first Nashville business that violated the city's essential business order.
The Metro Health Department received complaints on the three businesses and conducted follow up visits where they were found out of compliance with the Safer at Home Order. The court date for each is June 3.
Since Nashville is in Phase One, the Metro Health Department said American Freight Furniture can open at 50 percent capacity, Champion Car Wash can reopen, but is not allowed to clean the interior of vehicles, and Rise Above Fitness is still closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.