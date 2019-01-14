Do you know where you can and can’t concealed carry in public? It might not be your fault if you don’t. A lot of businesses aren’t posting signs that follow a new law.
As of Jan. 1, a business that doesn’t want guns inside at all must have a sign posted out front, with the Tennessee code listed at the bottom. News4 found only one business with the proper sign displayed correctly. Another had the correct sign, but it was inside.
The law also requires a sign if a business only allows concealed firearms. News4 found no signs in that shopping plaza that looked like that, even when employees said it was their policy.
Royal Range owner Bob Allen teaches his members to respect any gun signs they come across, regardless of how they’re displayed.
“Even if it’s written in crayon,” he said. “Even if it's not up to code and not correct, you should still abide by it. Obviously they don't want someone carrying a gun in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.