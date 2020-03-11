The tornadoes last week changed lives and plans of so many people in middle Tennessee. It changed the plan for a particular business owner in Putnam County too. Now, she says what happened is giving her a new purpose.
"I got potatoes in the pot cooking for potato salad for tomorrow," smiled Carolyn Olson, gesturing to a boiling pot.
For a long time, the dream for Olson has been to open a little place to smoke bar-b-que and serve it up with made-from-scratch sauces and sides.
"It'll be Highway 70 BBQ," she said. "It's awesome. We're doing sliced shoulder, pulled pork, ribs, and chicken."
After a lot of hard work, Olson looked at the calendar and set last Thursday as her restaurant opening. Two days before that scheduled opening, something hit her Putnam County neighborhood. It was something she couldn't quite see in the dark of the early morning hours.
"The fireman was like, 'it's devastating,'" said Olson. "The lightning would go off and you'd see no houses. As daylight broke, I just sat and cried all the way down through there."
Other than a broken window, Highway 70 BBQ is fine.
"The pink pig has gotten a lot of attention this week because it's still standing on this roof," said Olson, pointing up to a statue on top of her building. "If the tornado had stayed on its path down Highway 70, we would've been gone."
With her restaurant spared in a neighborhood that's seen so much devastation, Olson is feeling a calling. Her place has been a refuge for her community to find bottles of water, energy drinks, fruit, and snacks. Wednesday afternoon, the potatoes boiling in her kitchen and onions being diced a few feet away were not for her dining room.
"Tomorrow, we're going to make sliced shoulder, potato salad, and cole slaw to give to the crews, whoever needs a good meal," Olson said. "God left us standing for a reason. Therefore, you have to give back to the community."
Olson said a new date can be set soon to have people sit down and dine in her dream restaurant. She said right now is the time to help.
