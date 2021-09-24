HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Due to a steady decrease in activity, the Business Recovery Center in Humphreys County for the flood recovery efforts will be closing Friday.
Customer service representatives will be available at the location from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer any last minute questions that people might have.
If you decide to apply online using the Electronic Loan Application, you should apply under the Small Business Assistance declaration #17039.
The filing deadline for physical property damage is October 22.
