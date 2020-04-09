NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Small business owners are being encouraged to apply for a small business loan, but News4 has learned the process can be a bit complicated.
According to a local small business owner, you have to know where to go for help.
K. McCarthy is just one of many small businesses closed now. While there’s financial help available for small business owners, the owner of the store, said getting the help she needs hasn’t been easy.
For three weeks, Kathleen Weber, the owner of K. McCarthy, has been selling clothes out of her closet. She owns a women’s boutique in Green Hills and has no idea when she’ll be able to open again.
That’s scary enough, she said, but trying to apply for a small business loan has been an extra challenge.
“I feel like I was in a final exam for three days trying to crunch all the numbers and get it finished,” said Weber.
While relief is out there for small business owners like herself, Weber said the process is complicated, leaving her with many unanswered questions.
“How much is forgivable and what is the interest rate and all of that? So, I still feel like it’s a wait-and-see game,” said Weber.
Weber said she finally got help from a local bank and when she realized someone there could help her apply for the loan and fill out the paperwork. It made all the difference.
The Small Business Administration website has resources and links to help walk business owners through the process. Weber said it can be overwhelming and has no idea how long she will be waiting to find out if she’s been approved.
“I have no idea if the money’s going to come in tomorrow or a month from now,” said Weber.
News4 called nearly a dozen banks in Nashville to find out who can help people apply for a small business loan.
Pinnacle, First Farmers and Merchants Bank, Suntrust and Capstar Bank said you can call and make an appointment with someone who can help you in person with the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.