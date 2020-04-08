Each week, employees at Galactic Advisors have a virtual happy hour.
Often, they play the game "heads up" on Zoom.
It's not required, but it is cathartic and fun.
"Everybody has whatever their beverage of choice is, and we sit around and talk about how the week is going," said chief security officer Bruce McCully.
McCully has dozens of employees who have been working remotely for more than a decade, and every time they hire someone new, he has everyone reach out that employee on their first day, virtually of course.
"It's important to be intentional about connecting with people," said McCully.
Then there's work flow.
Instead of long-term goals, McCully suggested setting goals for the short term.
"We find when you break it down and you move to smaller weekly goals like, we call them sprints, and get a bunch of things taken care of in that little sprint, and then celebrate at the end of the week what they all get done, it creates much more connected culture," said McCully.
McCully said, know the difference between when to send an email, an instant message, a text, when to call and when to facetime.
"And if your email expected response time is 10 minutes, you're doing it wrong. Your email expected response time should be more like six hours or maybe one business day because otherwise people are going to be distracted trying to make sure they respond to your email on time," said McCully.
Lastly, he said, make sure your employees know they can ask for help.
Remind them often.
"If you don’t make it clear it's ok to ask for help, and here’s who to ask, and when you might ask, people will be a lot more disconnected," said McCully.
For more tips, visit https://www.galacticadvisors.com/
