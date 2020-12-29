NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the FBI has returned nearly half of the original crime scene to Nashville, business owners on Broadway nearby are speaking up about the impact of the Christmas day bombing.
Owner of Tootsie's Steve Smith spoke about his neighbors on Second Avenue impacted by the blast. Smith has also been critical of Mayor John Cooper.
"They was already doing without their hours. They was already doing without their income," Smith said. "Then this stuff happens. Nashville needs a relief. We need something positive to happen. John Cooper needs to give us something positive."
Andrea Fanta in Mayor Cooper's office released the following statement to News 4 after Smith's comments.
"We cannot use Friday’s bombing as an excuse to let our guard down on COVID-19. Business owners across Nashville and healthcare experts continue to recognize: The sooner we derail COVID-19 by masking up, distancing, and limiting crowds, the sooner we can restore public confidence that it’s safe to eat out, go out, shop, and travel here," Fanta said.
Mayor John Cooper has extended the curfew for downtown Nashville after an explosion damaged dozens of buildings.
The curfew will remain in effect for the area bounded by Union Avenue, 3rd Avenue North, Broadway, and the Cumberland River until noon on Dec. 30.
On Friday, Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency and established a curfew in the affected area.
