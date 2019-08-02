NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Business owner Buford Tune said something has to be done about the homeless population near the building they lease.
The building is along Murfreesboro Pike.
Tune said he has seen people living in tents, some begging for money and others pushing shopping carts along the parking lot.
"We've caught them over there butt naked standing over there at the edge of the parking lot," Tune said.
Tune owns the Academy of Personal Protection and Security. He told News4 the problem has become a health issue.
"They're urinating and defecating all over the parking lot sometimes," he said.
Tune said he and his staff have had to make adjustments to the building.
"We've had to take the water here in the building on the outside spigets, and we've had to take the spigets off them from coming up on the weekends and taking a bath and stealing water from the building," said Tune.
The building's location is on the borderline of state property. Tune said he's been told a fence will go up to try to stop the problem. However, he believes a fence won't help.
"All they're going to do is cut holes in it. We can put cameras up and we can prosecute coming on the parking lot for trespassing, but what are they going to do with them? They're just going to find them and they're going to start right back over again," said Tune.
News4 reached out to public works and TDOT to see who exactly is responsible for putting in the fence.
We are still waiting to hear back.
