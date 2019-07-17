MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are executing search warrants at Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron's insurance company, Universal International Insurance Agency, near downtown Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Police, Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones excused himself from the investigation. Multiple investigators are on scene investigating.
Ketron's daughter Kelsey Ketron has been under investigation after being accused of insurance fraud in her father's business. Kelsey Ketron also works for the Tennessee Republican Party.
In May 2019, Kelsey Ketron received a cease and desist order from the Tennessee Insurance Division accusing her of fraud and misappropriation regarding a case from 2017.
An attorney for the Ketron family came to the insurance company in Murfreesboro where police have been executing a search warrant.
“We are still getting our arms around it,” said Trey Harwell.
Harwell said he got a call in his Nashville law office this morning and came down immediately. He is representing the family and the business in this matter.
He is also representing Kelsey Ketron in the allegations the state has filed. Those allegations include accusations that Kelsey Ketron was selling insurance without a license.
A homeowner filed a complaint with state insurance regulators. The homeowner said after she filed an insurance claim when her basement flooded, she found out she did not really have insurance coverage.
