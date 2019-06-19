NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Military brides can get a free wedding gown starting on July 11, 2019, at BRIDES by Glitz Nashville at 4239 Harding Pike, Suite 1.
That's when the 11th Annual Operation Wedding Gown event officially kicks off at the business, in conjunction with Brides Across America (BAA) and Gifts of Gratitude.
According to a news release, brides of active military are not the only ones eligible; in addition, brides of veterans and first responders may also get a free dress.
In order to qualify, brides or their fiance must bring proper identification along with deployment papers on the day of the event.
Operation Wedding Gown will be held on July 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Brides are encouraged to arrive early to avoid a potentially long wait.
“Rolling out the red carpet for military brides is our way of saying thank you. It is our honor to give back to those who sacrifice their own love for the love of our country," said owner Ann Miller.
BRIDES will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns with values up to $6,000 and sizes ranging from 0-24.
BRIDES by Glitz Nashville is the only bridal salon in Tennessee participating in Operation Wedding Gown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.