MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are trying to identify a man responsible for several business burglaries since the beginning of October.
BUSINESS BURGLARY SUSPECT: A man is wanted for kicking in the front doors of multiple businesses in Murfreesboro since the beginning of October. Contact Det. Shan Harris at (629) 201-5536 if you know where to find him. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/ejJJAsEIyy— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 27, 2019
Police say the man is often captured on surveillance video doing a reverse kick to shatter the businesses' glass doors. He has targeted several liquor and tobacco stores and is mainly in search of cash.
Police believe the same man may have committed similar business burglaires in Nolensville and Smyrna.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.
