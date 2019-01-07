For 17 days, the Federal Government remains partially shut down, with no real end in sight just yet.
Employees deemed "essential" must work, but won't get paid until after the shutdown ends.
At Nashville International Airport, hundreds of TSA officers and air-traffic controllers are impacted by the shutdown.
However, travelers are noticing how things are running fairly smooth.
Yvonne Lantz has flown out of Nashville twice since the government shut down.
She's seen the same number of TSA officers reporting for duty, with each trip out of Nashville International Airport.
“Not an issue,” Lantz said. “The only line was just printing tickets and checking luggage. No TSA backup.”
Kelly Parker had a similar experience, with wait times of ten minutes or less at the checkpoints.
“I was surprised,” Parker said. “I haven't had any lines. So, I'm not sure how that speaks to the shutdown.”
There are more than 6,500 essential employees still working in Tennessee.
National Parks across the state, like the Natchez Trace Parkway are still accessible. But anything requiring maintenance and staffing is closed.
Back at Nashville International Airport, a spokesperson told me they aren't seeing TSA employees calling out sick, or not reporting to work.
In the meantime, it's business as usual at BNA.
“I never stopped, went right through TSA. The gal there did tell me she was not being paid,” Parker said. “She said, we're all here working without getting paid right now, but we know we will be.”
“I’ve had lots of help, and lots of kindness, which is what we all need.”
The TSA media rep wasn't available for comment. News4 called and got a voicemail saying he was furloughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.