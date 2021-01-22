NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A plan to improve transportation in Nashville has been in the works for years, then came the pandemic.
"We have seen a pretty significant drop in our overall ridership since mid March and in April," said MTA spokesperson Amanda Clelland. "We are still providing close to 15,000 rides per day whereas before we were providing around 33,000 rides per day.”
Despite the drop in riders, officials say it was still important to look for ways to make bus service better. Many buses carry essential workers to their jobs every day.
"We know that transit is a core function in people being able to get to work, access grocery stores, the resources that they need through the pandemic," Clelland said.
Transit companies and Mayor John Cooper's office are focusing on what they're calling the "Better Bus" system.
There are several goals the new system wants to accomplish, including longer hours of service, buses running more often, new connections to limit congestion, and new transit centers and upgraded bus stops.
To take a look at the new transportation plan, click here.
