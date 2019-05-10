An MTA bus got stuck in a Bellevue roundabout causing long lines of back up and confusion. Metro Public Works tells me it was all a big misunderstanding.
“It was pretty funny. Everyone was out here laughing about it. I felt bad. All of the kids had to walk off the bus," Bellevue local Ryan Tate tells me.
This all happening on Sawyer Brown Road in Bellevue. It was previously a four way stop. Now, a slender roundabout. Locals say, many people still treat it as a four way stop and it’s been causing a lot of frustration.
“I didn’t really think it was needed overall. So far it’s been worse. It needs to be a little wider," Tate says.
Julie Bouldon Payne captures video of this bus getting stuck and causing mass confusion to the point where locals turned it into a joke. Metro public works tells me the bus was not supposed to go on the roundabout-they instructed drivers to detour and they say this driver didn’t get the memo. I tried to contact him and did not hear back.
“It took them an hour to get that bus unstuck," Tate recalls.
City leaders say roundabouts help curb speeding and prevent traffic congestion, that’s why this one was put in this Bellevue neighborhood. Now, locals say it will forever be remembered by the bus catastrophe.
Today, workers painted lines and put up yield signs to help out with some of the confusion. Metro Public Works tells me no more buses should be coming through here.
