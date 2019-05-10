NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An MTA bus got stuck in a Bellevue roundabout, causing long lines of back up and confusion on Friday.
Metro Public Works said it was all a misunderstanding.
“It was pretty funny. Everyone was out here laughing about it. I felt bad. All of the kids had to walk off the bus,” said Bellevue resident Ryan Tate.
The bus got stuck on Sawyer Brown Road at the Todd Preis Drive intersection. It was previously a four-way stop.
The roundabout has been causing problems for residents of the area. Many are still treating it as a four-way stop.
“I didn’t really think it was needed overall,” said Tate. “So far it’s been worse. It needs to be a little wider.”
Julie Bouldon Payne captured video of a bus getting stuck and causing mass confusion to the power where locals turned it into a joke.
Metro Public Works said the bus was not supposed to go onto the roundabout. They had instructed drivers to take a detour, but the driver of the bus didn’t get the memo.
“It took them an hour to get that bus unstuck,” said Tate.
City leaders said roundabouts help curb speeding and prevent traffic congestion, which is why it was put in the Bellevue neighborhood.
Locals said now it will forever be remembered by the bus catastrophe.
Metro Public Workers painted lines and put up yield signs on Friday to help with some of the confusion. Metro Public Works said no more buses should be coming through the intersection.
