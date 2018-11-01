After four accidents at school bus stops in one week around the country, more than one bus stop in the Midstate has parents on high alert.
“If she gets off and someone goes around that bus just one time, well, that's all there is,” Marth Schlag said of her granddaughter, who is in the first grade. She said after she watched a driver pull out directly in front of a stopped school bus, she avoids sending her daughter to the bus stop at Highway 70 and Bellevue Road.
“The bus driver was honking his horn, didn't stop him,” she recalled. “There could have been kids coming across the street.”
About a mile down the road where Highway 70 intersects Old Hickory Boulevard, parents are seeing a lot of the same. One mother told News4 she goes to the bus stop every day to make sure her child gets off safely. She frequently watches cars pass the bus in the opposing lane of traffic when it’s stopped, which is against Tennessee Law.
Earlier this year, the Office of Health Safety and Supportive Schools recorded a survey of illegal bus passing in Tennessee. The report reveals on April 27, 484 drivers passed busses in the morning, 20 in the afternoon, and 609 were recorded passing illegally in the evening.
A spokesperson for that office said all Tennessee Transportation Supervisors were trained on proper loading and unloading in 2018.
Metro Nashville Public Schools said they have not received complaints about the Highway 70 stops in particular, but encourage parents to call and let the district know if they feel their child is unsafe.
“We can then assess the situation and determine whether the stop needs to be move. If additional signage or even more lighting is need, we work with Public Works to add those signs as well as remove brush that may impact visibility. Our Family Information Center number is 615-259-INFO”
