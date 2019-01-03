NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A bus fire is causing big delays on Interstate 24 during the Thursday morning commute.
The bus went up in flames just before 7 a.m. near the Interstate 65 split north of downtown Nashville.
All of the passengers were able to escape from the bus safely.
Officials say the interstate should reopen soon.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
This coach bus caught fire on I-24EB near the I-65 split. TDOT says lanes will open within 10-15 mins when fire trucks leave @WSMV pic.twitter.com/B1GfScQlBg— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) January 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.